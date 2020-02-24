Sunway University Press Launches Books written by Lecturers to Aid Students

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunway University Press recently launched two books written by Sunway College A-Level lecturers. The two books, one on Mathematics: Revision Guide for Pure Mathematics 3 and the other on Economics: Model Essays were authored by master teacher Yong Yau, Principal Lecturer and Head of the A Level Mathematics/Further Mathematics department and Wong Wai Leong, Senior Lecturer of the A-Level programme respectively.

Yong who has more than 45 years of experience teaching Mathematics, hopes his book will assist in preparing students for the Cambridge International Pure Mathematics 3 examination. Of all the components, Pure Mathematics 3 is the most difficult. Under his tutelage, students from the A-Level programme at Sunway College have done very well in the Cambridge examinations, many having achieved Top in Malaysia and Top in the World awards for Mathematics.

Yong said it was a challenge not only to write a textbook, but to ensure the book is different from those already in the market. Assisted by colleague Lee Lip Seong, Senior Lecturer and former colleague Amy Khoo, Yong has included in the contents of the book, theory and short cut methods.

Wong's book aims to provide students a better understanding of the Economics subject. He has 25 years of teaching experience and his students too have won Cambridge Top in the World and Top in Malaysia awards in A-Level Economics.

With the help of his colleagues, Ngew Shook Ying, Lecturer and Nedumaran Munusamy, Head of the A-Levels Economics Department, Wong has inserted many current affairs and human concerns into the book of essays. "Issues like poverty, income inequality, climate change, human dignity, and how good economic policies can make a significant difference in the lives of many people," said Wong. "In addition to helping students in acquiring better essay writing skills, I also hope that this book can plant the seed in the hearts of students towards using the knowledge gained to serve and contribute towards a better society."

Both books, the result of many months of hard work, are targeted for students sitting for the Cambridge International AS and A-Level examinations.

Sunway College has been offering the Cambridge GCE A-Level Programme for over two decades. Sunway College's A-Level students had recently celebrated the success of the entire cohort of 237 students for the November 2019 Cambridge International Examinations. The cohort achieved 100% passes with 57.8% obtaining straight As (3A*/A and above).

Dr Elizabeth Lee, Chief Executive Officer, Sunway Education Group said, "Our students' achievements I believe, are a reflection, of not only our students' hard work but also that of our lecturers, who are dedicated and passionate in their teaching as well as in the nurturing of their young charges."

"We have many good and dedicated lecturers in the A-Level programme at Sunway College; Yong Yau and Wong Wai Leong are definitely two of them. With the publication of their books, I do hope to see more lecturers joining in to publish books on their own subject matter. Do share your skills and knowledge, I'm sure many students will benefit from what you have to share," she continued.

Special guest at the launch ceremony was Ng Kim Huat, Country Director, Malaysia and Brunei, Cambridge Assessment International Education. In his speech, Ng said he was privileged to be present at the launch of the two books which is a celebration of the success and labour of love by the authors.

Launched in 2018, Sunway University Press provides the public access to Sunway University's intellectual property including its research, public lectures by global thought leaders, art works, and other output cultivated within the University.

Other books published by Sunway University Press include Penang Hokkien-English Dictionary, Inverse Coordination Chemistry, Malaysia's Taxation System, Great Thinkers Great Minds and All About Derivatives. Sunway University Press has also obtained an exclusive license from Harvard Business Review Press to publish the Malay editions of selected titles from the best-selling HBR's 10 Must Reads series -- Pengurusan Diri Sendiri, Kecerdasan Emosi and Komunikasi.

Mathematics: Revision Guide for Pure Mathematics 3 and Economics: Model Essays are available on Amazon and major bookstores.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200221/2727017-1

SOURCE Sunway College