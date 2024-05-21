Suominen Corporation – Manager’s transaction: Borgman Björn

Suominen Corporation May 21, 2024 at 4:45 p.m. (EEST)

Suominen Oyj - Managers' Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Björn Borgman

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Suominen Oyj

LEI: 743700Z1BNFYR9PRDF52

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 63573/6/6

Transaction date: 2024-05-16

Outside a trading venue

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009010862

Nature of transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 3264 Unit price: 0 N/A

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 3264 Volume weighted average price: 0 N/A

SUOMINEN CORPORATION



For more information, please contact:

Emilia Peltola, Vice President, Communications & Sustainability, Suominen Corporation, tel. +358 50 540 9747

Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen’s nonwovens are present in people’s daily life worldwide. Suominen’s net sales in 2023 were EUR 450.9 million and we have nearly 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.