Suominen Corporation – Manager’s transaction: Kelly Lynda

Suominen Corporation February 27, 2023 at 2:15 p.m. (EET)



Suominen Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Lynda Kelly

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Suominen Oyj

LEI: 743700Z1BNFYR9PRDF52

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 26083/5/4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-02-24

Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE LIIKETOIMET (XOFF)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009010862

Nature of transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 31294 Unit price: 0 N/A

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 31294 Volume weighted average price: 0 N/A

SUOMINEN CORPORATION

For more information, please contact

Emilia Peltola, Vice President, Communications & IR, Suominen Corporation, tel. +358 50 540 9747



Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen’s nonwovens are present in people’s daily life worldwide. Suominen’s net sales in 2022 were EUR 493.3 million and we have over 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.



