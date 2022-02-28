|
28.02.2022 13:30:00
Suominen Corporation – Manager’s transaction: Saim Mimoun
Suominen Corporation February 28, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. (EET)
Suominen Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Mimoun Saim
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Suominen Oyj
LEI: 743700Z1BNFYR9PRDF52
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 10582/5/4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-02-25
Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE LIIKETOIMET (XOFF)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009010862
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 31055 Unit price: 0 N/A
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 31055 Volume weighted average price: 0 N/A
SUOMINEN CORPORATION
For more information, please contact
Emilia Peltola, Vice President, Communications & IR, Suominen Corporation, tel. +358 50 540 9747
Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen’s nonwovens are present in people’s daily life worldwide. Suominen’s net sales in 2021 were EUR 443.2 million and we have over 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.
