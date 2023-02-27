|
27.02.2023 13:00:00
Suominen Corporation’s conveyance of own shares based on the long-term share-based incentive plan
Suominen Corporation's stock exchange release on February 27, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. EET
A total of 189,783 of Suominen Corporation's treasury shares have been conveyed without consideration to 16 key employees from the performance period 2020–2022 in accordance with the terms and conditions of the share-based incentive plan.
The directed share issue is based on an authorization given by the Annual General Meeting held on March 24, 2022.
Following the directed share issue on February 24, 2023, the company holds a total of 588,709 treasury shares.
The share-based incentive plan was announced in the stock exchange release published on January 29, 2020.
SUOMINEN CORPORATION
Corporate Communications
For additional information, please contact
Klaus Korhonen, interim President & CEO, SVP, HR & Legal, tel. +358 10 214 3070
Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen’s nonwovens are present in people’s daily life worldwide. Suominen’s net sales in 2022 were EUR 493.3 million and we have over 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.
