30.09.2022 14:00:00
Suominen launches a premium nonwoven with a unique tri-layer structure
Suominen Corporation’s press release on September 30, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. (EEST)
Suominen’s newest tri-layer nonwoven, FIBRELLA® Strata, delivers an exceptional combination of strength and softness. FIBRELLA® Strata is a premium product that can be used in various applications.
"When developing FIBRELLA® Strata, Suominen used its process know-how to create a nonwoven that has a high-definition pattern. The product maintains the pattern when wet to help enhance its cleaning performance and bulk softness. FIBRELLA® Strata’s unique tri-layer structure makes it stand out on the market,” says Tara Millar, Manager, Category Management, Americas.
Although suitable for a multitude of industries and applications, FIBRELLA® Strata offers especially for the Baby market a premium nonwoven with a high-definition patterning in a multi-layer structure while delivering exceptional softness and cleaning performance.
FIBRELLA® Strata’s composite structure has good dimensional stability, enabling efficient converting compared to traditional spunlace products.
More information
Tara Millar, Manager, Category Management, Americas
Phone: +1 860 803 2852
Email: tara.millar@suominencorp.com
Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen’s nonwovens are present in people’s daily life worldwide. Suominen’s net sales in 2021 were EUR 443.2 million and we have over 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.
