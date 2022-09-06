Suominen to implement a new energy surcharge on all products in Europe

Suominen Corporation’s press release on September 6, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. EEST



Suominen’s energy costs have increased significantly during the recent months and continue to rise during the coming autumn and winter months. Suominen can no longer absorb the full extent of these unprecedented increases and hence will implement a new energy surcharge on all its products in Europe.

"Suominen has been preparing for energy shortages and mitigating possible energy interruptions in order to secure business continuity. Naturally this comes with additional cost, but we have decided to remain committed to serve our customers during this difficult period," says Markku Koivisto, SVP Europe, Suominen.

Details of the surcharge will be communicated to customers via Suominen sales organization.

