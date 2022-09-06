Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
06.09.2022 08:00:00

Suominen to implement a new energy surcharge on all products in Europe

Suominen Corporation’s press release on September 6, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. EEST

Suominen’s energy costs have increased significantly during the recent months and continue to rise during the coming autumn and winter months. Suominen can no longer absorb the full extent of these unprecedented increases and hence will implement a new energy surcharge on all its products in Europe.

"Suominen has been preparing for energy shortages and mitigating possible energy interruptions in order to secure business continuity. Naturally this comes with additional cost, but we have decided to remain committed to serve our customers during this difficult period," says Markku Koivisto, SVP Europe, Suominen.

Details of the surcharge will be communicated to customers via Suominen sales organization.  

SUOMINEN CORPORATION
Corporate Communications


For additional information, please contact: Markku Koivisto, SVP, Europe, Suominen Corporation, tel. +358 40 861 2852

Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen’s nonwovens are present in people’s daily life worldwide. Suominen’s net sales in 2021 were EUR 443.2 million and we have over 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.


Aktien in diesem Artikel

Suominen Corporation

