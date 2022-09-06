|
06.09.2022 08:00:00
Suominen to implement a new energy surcharge on all products in Europe
Suominen Corporation’s press release on September 6, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. EEST
Suominen’s energy costs have increased significantly during the recent months and continue to rise during the coming autumn and winter months. Suominen can no longer absorb the full extent of these unprecedented increases and hence will implement a new energy surcharge on all its products in Europe.
"Suominen has been preparing for energy shortages and mitigating possible energy interruptions in order to secure business continuity. Naturally this comes with additional cost, but we have decided to remain committed to serve our customers during this difficult period," says Markku Koivisto, SVP Europe, Suominen.
Details of the surcharge will be communicated to customers via Suominen sales organization.
SUOMINEN CORPORATION
Corporate Communications
For additional information, please contact: Markku Koivisto, SVP, Europe, Suominen Corporation, tel. +358 40 861 2852
Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen’s nonwovens are present in people’s daily life worldwide. Suominen’s net sales in 2021 were EUR 443.2 million and we have over 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Suominen Corporationmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Suominen Corporationmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Suominen Corporation
|2,68
|-3,77%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX gewinnt zum Auftakt leicht -- DAX startet fester -- Asiens Börsen mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen
Zum heimischen Aktienstart geht es zum Auftakt nach oben. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt setzen Stabilisierungstendenzen ein. In Fernost finden die Märkte keine einheitliche Richtung.