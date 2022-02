Super Bowl 2022 Is Here! Why It Could Be a Great Time to Buy DraftKings Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Super Bowl 56 is here. The matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams is poised to be an epic battle. According to demand-intelligence company PredictHQ, the game could draw a record TV audience of 117 million. Keeping with the sports theme, it could be an excellent time for investors to consider adding DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) stock to their portfolios. The finale of the National Football League's season is expected to generate $7.6 billion of wagers on the outcome of the game. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading