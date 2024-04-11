|
11.04.2024 03:00:06
Super election year increases risks of political violence, warns Allianz
|
SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 April 2024 - With an unprecedented 'super-cycle' of elections in 2024, almost half the world's populations will go to the polls before the year is out. According to a new report from Allianz Commercial, security is a concern in many territories, not only from the threat of localized unrest but because of the wider-reaching consequences of electoral outcomes on foreign policy, trade relations, and supply chains.
About Allianz Commercial
Allianz Commercial is the center of expertise and global line of Allianz Group for insuring mid-sized businesses, large enterprises and specialist risks. Among our customers are the world's largest consumer brands, financial institutions and industry players, the global aviation and shipping industry as well as family-owned and medium enterprises which are the backbone of the economy. We also cover unique risks such as offshore wind parks, infrastructure projects or Hollywood film productions. Powered by the employees, financial strength, and network of the world's #1 insurance brand, as ranked by Interbrand, we work together to help our customers prepare for what's ahead: They trust us to provide a wide range of traditional and alternative risk transfer solutions, outstanding risk consulting and Multinational services, as well as seamless claims handling. The trade name Allianz Commercial brings together the large corporate insurance business of Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty (AGCS) and the commercial insurance business of national Allianz Property & Casualty entities serving mid-sized companies. We are present in over 200 countries and territories either through our own teams or the Allianz Group network and partners. In 2023, the integrated business of Allianz Commercial generated more than €18 billion gross premium globally.
News Source: Allianz Commercial
11/04/2024 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
