Super Fan Fundraising Raises $50K for Youth Football Program

SUNRISE, Fla., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Super Fan Fundraising helped Katy (TX) Youth Football raise more than $50,000 to provide the money the program required to sustain and successfully run the program.

Utilizing an easy turn-key process with a catalog and personalized online store of sports licensed merchandise, Katy Youth Football generated the needed operating income in less than three weeks.

"The quality items our parents and supporters received in this fundraiser are second to none," said Katy Youth Football President Anthony Biello. "You can imagine how much merchandise we had to hand out with $50,000 sold, but Super Fan takes care of all the hassle packaging up merchandise individually per team and per kid – while also shipping directly to families doorsteps."

Super Fan Fundraising, LLC experienced a 250% growth in sales in 2019. Their fundraising method has proven successful for thousands of schools, sport teams, and nonprofit groups who took advantage of Super Fan's unique fundraiser. Groups can utilize a catalog featuring all four major professional sport leagues (NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL) and over 100 of the top colleges and universities. Each group receives a personalized online store featuring their organization's logos that can ship to family and friends around the country making the fundraising experience easy for groups by expanding the number of benefactors.

"We started the company with the goal to help organizations raise money with quality products that are priced at or near retail pricing," said Mark Geddis, President & CEO of Super Fan. "It's easy for groups to raise profits with our catalog and online store and they keep 40% for every sale generated. It's a risk-free way to help and exciting to see how happy the groups are with the unexpected results."

About Super Fan Sports Fundraising:

Super Fan Sports Fundraising, LLC was founded on the principle of offering sports organizations, schools and nonprofit groups unique fundraising programs featuring a wide variety of premium licensed products, including professional (NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL) and collegiate (NCAA). Super Fan provides American-made products to help support the Go Green Initiative and provides an alternative to food fundraisers such as chocolate bars, cookie dough and popcorn. The high quality sports merchandise with authentic logos provides organizations the ability to earn a competitive profit. The Company's objective is to be the leader in the $4 billion product fundraising industry, providing millions of dollars to assist local schools, sports organizations and nonprofit groups, utilizing a national sales force in every major sports market in the country.

