Super Lawyers® Recognizes Attorney William Collins in 2021 Rising Stars

IRVINE, Calif., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney William Collins of the Law Office of Marshall Silberberg has earned his first Rising Stars recognition from Super Lawyers® in the 2021 edition. With only 2.5% of all early career attorneys earning this designation throughout the United States, Attorney Collins has met another milestone in his already impressive legal career.

In 2021 Rising Stars, Attorney Collins was recognized for his work in Irvine, California as follows:

Civil Litigation: Plaintiff

Personal Injury - Medical Malpractice: Plaintiff

Personal Injury - General: Plaintiff

Personal Injury - Products: Plaintiff

To obtain a spot in the Rising Stars list, Attorney Collins was put to a meticulous, multiphase review along with other first-time candidates and veteran listees. After being nominated by a third party or identified by the Super Lawyers® research department, all candidates underwent an intense 12-category review of their legal careers. Then, they were subjected to a Blue Ribbon Review in which top-rated attorneys reexamined and reevaluated their professional, community, and scholarly work thus far. It is a great accomplishment to pass this multiphase review, particularly for the first time.

Born and raised in Orange County, Attorney Collins cares deeply about winning his neighbors and fellow community members the justice they deserve through civil litigation. He has become known for providing clients with compassionate, comprehensive counsel during some of the hardest times of their lives. If you are seeking the assistance of a caring attorney with proven trial skills, reach out to Attorney Collins at {F:P:Sub:Phone}.

Since 2004, the Law Office of Marshall Silberberg has provided premier legal representation to Orange County residents after another party's negligence leads to injury. Its acclaimed attorney team accepts cases involving medical malpractice, birth and child injury, aviation accidents, motor vehicle crashes, nursing home abuse, wrongful death, and more. To get in touch with the Law Office of Marshall Silberberg, kindly visit silberberglaw.com. More information about Super Lawyers® Rising Stars can be found at superlawyers.com.

