Hillshire Brands Aktie

Hillshire Brands für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 850788 / ISIN: US8031111037

07.01.2026 15:52:27

Super League Acquires Let's Bounce To Boost In-Game Marketing And Measurement Capabilities

(RTTNews) - Super League (SLE) said it has acquired Let's Bounce Inc., a marketing technology company focused on brand engagement and measurement within gaming and user-generated content environments, as the playable media firm looks to accelerate its path to profitability.

The company said Bounce is expected to contribute immediately, supported by an existing pipeline of opportunities. The acquisition is aimed at strengthening Super League's in-game marketing programs, expanding loyalty-based advertising solutions, and improving automated campaign measurement for advertisers.

Founded in 2023, Bounce has worked closely with brands and agencies on marketing programs, primarily on Roblox, and has developed infrastructure designed to extend across mobile games and other UGC platforms.

As part of the deal, Bounce co-founders Barak Chamo and Jasper Degens will join Super League as directors of product and engineering, respectively, and will receive inducement equity grants subject to vesting conditions.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

04.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 1
04.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 1: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
03.01.26 Dezember 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
03.01.26 KW 1: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
03.01.26 Dezember 2025: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow fester -- ATX und DAX schließen stabil -- Asiens Börsen am Donnerstag letztlich leichter
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendierten seitwärts. Der Dow legt am Donnerstag zu. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag abwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

