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Hillshire Brands Aktie

Hillshire Brands für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 850788 / ISIN: US8031111037

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18.03.2026 13:38:36

Super League Agrees To Purchase Misfits Ads Division From Misfits Gaming Group

(RTTNews) - Super League Enterprise, Inc. (SLE), a platform connecting brands with gaming population, Wednesday announced that it has agreed to acquire the Misfits Ads Division from Misfits Gaming Group.

Upon transaction close, the acquisition is expected to expand Super Leagues revenue base, diversify monetization channels, and accelerate its path to positive Adjusted EBITDA and long-term value creation.

Further, both the companies will enter into a Preferred Commercial Brand Partnership agreement that will enable Super League to run brand integrations across Misfits game portfolios surmising to reach more than 100 million monthly active users. Misfits will receive $1.5 million in cash and 19.99 percent of Super Leagues common stock along with the number of shares of Super League common stock underlying those certain outstanding pre-funded warrants issued in the October 2025 PIPE financing.

Additionally, contingent to misfit achieving certain net revenue milestones, it will be eligible to receive additional cash and equity consideration over the 24-month period following closing.

Misfits will also receive common stock purchase warrants to enable it to purchase Super League common stock at an exercise price of $18 per share.

In pre-market activity, SLE shares were trading at $4.99, down 2.54% on the Nasdaq.

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