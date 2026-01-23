Super League Enterprise Shares Slide 29% Despite New Strategic Partnership

(RTTNews) - Super League Enterprise, Inc. (SLE) shares fell sharply on Friday, dropping 20.28 percent, or $1.30, to trade at $5.06.

The decline comes despite the company announcing an exclusive strategic partnership with Solsten, an AI-driven audience intelligence firm focused on psychology-based consumer insights.

The stock opened significantly higher at $8.00 compared with a previous close of $6.36 on the Nasdaq. Shares traded between an intraday low of $4.66 and a high of $8.99. Trading volume surged to about 5.72 million shares, well above its average daily volume of roughly 0.05 million shares.

Super League said the partnership with Solsten is aimed at enhancing its playable media offerings by shifting beyond traditional demographics toward predictive, insights-led campaign design.

The stock moved lower, with shares currently trading within a 52-week range of $4.66 to $292.80.