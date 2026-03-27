Hillshire Brands Aktie
WKN: 850788 / ISIN: US8031111037
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27.03.2026 16:21:29
Super League Reports Wider Q4 Loss, Sees Higher Revenues In Q1; Stock Down
(RTTNews) - Shares of Super League Enterprise, Inc. (SLE) were losing around 12 percent after the audience intelligence and media activation company on Friday reported wider net loss in its fourth quarter, amid lower revenues.
Looking ahead, the company said it expects first-quarter revenue to exceed the prior year period.
For the three months period, company reported wider net loss of $10.142 million compared to $5.29 million last year. However, basic loss per share narrowed to $9.44 per share from $221.85 last year, due to higher share count.
Pro forma cash basis EBITDA grew 56 percent in the fourth quarter.
Quarterly operating loss narrowed to $3.143 million from $4.603 million in the previous year.
For the fourth quarter, revenue declined to $3.20 million from $3.43 million last year
On the Nasdaq, shares of Super League are down 11.5 percent, trading at $3.6900
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
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