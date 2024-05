Super Micro Computer: Time to Buy This Magnificent Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock as It Could Soar at Least 41% After Its Latest Pullback

Shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) were in sell-off mode after the company released fiscal 2024 third-quarter results (for the three months ended March 31) on April 30.That may seem a tad surprising considering the outstanding growth the company delivered during the quarter. More specifically, Super Micro stock was down more than 11% in pre-market trading on May 1. Investors pushed the panic button as the server manufacturer's revenue was slightly below expectations.However, a closer look at the company's performance will make it clear that Super Micro 's drop is a buying opportunity that savvy investors should consider grabbing with both hands. Let's look at the reasons why.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel