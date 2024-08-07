|
07.08.2024 04:13:37
Super Micro Computer Announces 10-for-1 Stock Split. Here's What Investors Need to Know.
Recent advancements in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) sparked a flurry of interest from consumers and investors alike. The dawn of generative AI early last year has also had an impact on companies at the cutting edge of the technology, sending sales and profits to new heights. This, in turn, has sent the stock prices of these companies surging as investors scramble to get in on the ground floor of the paradigm shift in the technology landscape. Nowhere is this more evident than Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI), also called Supermicro, which supplies servers with the computational horsepower needed for AI.The company's robust operating performance and consistent execution have driven its stock into the stratosphere. Since the start of 2023, Supermicro shares have gained a staggering 650%, making it one of the market's top performers. Fueling its rise has been triple-digit gains in both revenue and profits, thanks to the insatiable demand for the hardware needed to process AI. Furthermore, since its IPO in mid-2007, the stock has soared from an $8 offering price to nearly $617 per share as of Tuesday's market close, representing gains of 7,612%.On Tuesday, in conjunction with its quarterly financial results, Supermicro announced plans to split its stock for the first time ever. This announcement is sparking renewed interest in this AI player. Let's review the details of the upcoming stock split and what it means for investors.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Super Micro Computer Incmehr Nachrichten
|
07.08.24
|Börse New York: S&P 500 verbucht letztendlich Verluste (finanzen.at)
|
07.08.24
|Mittwochshandel in New York: NASDAQ 100 verliert zum Ende des Mittwochshandels (finanzen.at)
|
07.08.24
|Super Micro-Aktie wegen Ausblick tiefrot: Super Micro verzeichnet Gewinnsprung - Aktiensplit kommt (finanzen.at)
|
07.08.24
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: S&P 500 fällt am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
07.08.24
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: Das macht der NASDAQ 100 am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
07.08.24
|Börse New York: NASDAQ 100 am Mittwochmittag auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
07.08.24
|Optimismus in New York: S&P 500 legt zu (finanzen.at)
|
07.08.24
|NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ 100 verbucht zum Start des Mittwochshandels Gewinne (finanzen.at)