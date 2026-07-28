Super Micro Computer Aktie
WKN DE: A40MRM / ISIN: US86800U3023
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28.07.2026 21:19:00
Super Micro Computer Booked More Than $60 Billion of Orders Last Quarter. The Entire Company Is Worth $19 Billion.
Last Tuesday, Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI), the artificial intelligence (AI) server maker, disclosed that it received more than $60 billion of new orders during its fiscal fourth quarter, which ended June 30. The entire company, as of Friday's close, is valued at about $19.5 billion.Numbers that lopsided invite a simple conclusion: The market must be asleep. But I don't think it is. The gap between what Super Micro booked and what investors will pay for it is a judgment about how hard it is to turn AI server orders into AI server profits, and about a couple of clouds still hanging over this company.Let's take a look at what the update actually says.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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