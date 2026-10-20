Super Micro Computer Aktie
WKN DE: A0MKJF / ISIN: US86800U1043
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20.10.2026 23:18:55
Super Micro Computer Expects Q1 Revenue Above Previous Guidance
(RTTNews) - Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) said on Tuesday that preliminary revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2027 is expected to exceed its previous guidance, driven primarily by increased demand for AI platforms.
The company expects revenue of $18.5 billion to $19.5 billion for the quarter ended September 30, compared with its previous guidance of $14.5 billion to $15.5 billion.
Gross margin is expected to range between 12.0 percent and 12.5 percent, above the company's previous forecast of 10.4 percent to 10.8 percent, primarily reflecting customer and product mix.
The company is scheduled to report its first-quarter fiscal 2027 financial results on November 3.
SMCI is currently trading after hours at $36.64 up $4.17 or 12.84 percent on the Nasdaq.
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