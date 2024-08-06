|
06.08.2024 22:39:02
Super Micro Computer Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates
(RTTNews) - Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $352.727 million, or $5.51 per share. This compares with $193.569 million, or $3.43 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Excluding items, Super Micro Computer Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $404.212 million or $6.25 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $8.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 143.0% to $5.308 billion from $2.184 billion last year.
Super Micro Computer Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $352.727 Mln. vs. $193.569 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $5.51 vs. $3.43 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $5.308 Bln vs. $2.184 Bln last year.
