Super Micro Computer Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $352.727 million, or $5.51 per share. This compares with $193.569 million, or $3.43 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Super Micro Computer Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $404.212 million or $6.25 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $8.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 143.0% to $5.308 billion from $2.184 billion last year.

Super Micro Computer Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $352.727 Mln. vs. $193.569 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $5.51 vs. $3.43 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $5.308 Bln vs. $2.184 Bln last year.

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Super Micro Computer Inc

