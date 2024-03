Super Micro Computer Is Sliding Again. Has the Hot AI Stock Already Peaked?

Shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) were sliding for the second day in a row today. Following a sell-off yesterday that seemed related to its inclusion in the S&P 500, Supermicro stock was down sharply again on Tuesday, this time on news of a secondary offering.The high-flying AI server specialist filed this morning to sell 2 million shares, diluting existing shareholders by approximately 3.6%. The company said it planned to use those proceeds for capital support of its operations, the purchase of inventory, manufacturing capacity expansion, and increased research and development (R&D) investments, as well as other working capital purposes. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel