Super Micro Computer Aktie
WKN DE: A40MRM / ISIN: US86800U3023
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24.06.2026 01:07:00
Super Micro Computer Is Trading at Its Best Valuation in 18 Months. Should You Buy the Dip?
Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) has been through some ups and downs over the course of the artificial intelligence era. It was the hottest AI stock on the market at the start of 2024, rising over 300%. Then fraud allegations surfaced, cratering the share price. But after a saga involving its auditor resigning and a new auditor coming in, Supermicro's leadership was cleared of any wrongdoing. However, the damage had been done, and today, despite some sharp oscillations along the way, the stock is only a bit above the price it traded at in January 2024.However, over that same time frame, Supermicro has posted fairly strong growth. So could now be the right time to get back into the stock?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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