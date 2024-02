Super Micro Computer Is Up a Jaw-Dropping 160% This Year. Is It Time to Take Gains?

On the short-list for best-performing stocks in 2024 is undoubtedly Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI). Known as Supermicro, this maker of high-performance computer servers has seen its shares rise 160% in just the opening weeks of 2024. While Nvidia has been heralded as one of the top artificial-intelligence stocks, Supermicro is outperforming it -- a fact that has caused many investors to take notice. But with Supermicro already up so much in 2024, is it still worth considering? Or has the computer wunderkind simply run up too far, too fast? Let's find out.Supermicro benefits from the trend that pushed Nvidia higher: artificial intelligence (AI). Super Micro Computer makes highly customizable servers tailored for engineering simulations, drug discovery, or AI model training. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel