27.09.2024 00:01:06
Super Micro Computer Plummeted Today -- Should You Buy the AI Stock Before Its Stock Split on Oct. 1?
Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) stock got crushed today following a report that the company is being investigated by the Department of Justice (DoJ). The server specialist's share price closed out the day's trading down 12.2%, and it had been down as much as 18.6% earlier in the session.The Wall Street Journal reported today that the DoJ is in the early stages of conducting an investigation into Supermicro. According to the report, the investigation is likely connected to allegations of bad accounting practices that were made in a short-seller note published by Hindenburg Research at the end of August.Following today's big sell-off, Supermicro stock is now down 66% from the high that it reached earlier this year. Despite the valuation pullback, the company is still on track to proceed with a 10-for-1 stock split that will take effect on Oct. 1.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
