12.10.2024 23:11:00

Super Micro Computer Shares Surge on Shipment News. Can the Stock Continue to Rebound?

After a strong start to the year, shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) have been under a lot of pressure following a disappointing earnings report, unwanted attention from a notable short-seller, the delay of its annual 10-K filing, and a possible investigation by the Department of Justice (DOJ). However, the stock rallied after the company put out a press release that mentioned its quarterly shipment volume.Against that backdrop, let's take a closer look at the company's recent announcement, what it means, and whether it can be the start of a bigger rebound for the stock.As part of an announcement introducing new cooling technology, Supermicro slipped into the press release headline that it is currently shipping over 100,000 graphics processing units (GPUs) per quarter. It clarified in the release that it has recently deployed more than 100,000 GPUs with direct liquid cooling (DLC) solutions for some very large data centers built to power artificial intelligence (AI) applications.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

