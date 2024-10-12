|
12.10.2024 23:11:00
Super Micro Computer Shares Surge on Shipment News. Can the Stock Continue to Rebound?
After a strong start to the year, shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) have been under a lot of pressure following a disappointing earnings report, unwanted attention from a notable short-seller, the delay of its annual 10-K filing, and a possible investigation by the Department of Justice (DOJ). However, the stock rallied after the company put out a press release that mentioned its quarterly shipment volume.Against that backdrop, let's take a closer look at the company's recent announcement, what it means, and whether it can be the start of a bigger rebound for the stock.As part of an announcement introducing new cooling technology, Supermicro slipped into the press release headline that it is currently shipping over 100,000 graphics processing units (GPUs) per quarter. It clarified in the release that it has recently deployed more than 100,000 GPUs with direct liquid cooling (DLC) solutions for some very large data centers built to power artificial intelligence (AI) applications.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Super Micro Computer Incmehr Nachrichten
|
10.10.24
|S&P 500-Papier Super Micro Computer-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in Super Micro Computer von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
10.10.24
|NASDAQ 100 aktuell: NASDAQ 100 zum Start des Donnerstagshandels in Rot (finanzen.at)
|
10.10.24
|Minuszeichen in New York: S&P 500 verliert zum Start (finanzen.at)
|
09.10.24
|Optimismus in New York: NASDAQ 100 steigt zum Ende des Mittwochshandels (finanzen.at)
|
09.10.24
|S&P 500 aktuell: S&P 500 beendet den Mittwochshandel im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
09.10.24
|Zuversicht in New York: So performt der S&P 500 am Mittwochnachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
09.10.24
|NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ 100 verbucht Gewinne (finanzen.at)
|
09.10.24
|Gute Stimmung in New York: S&P 500-Börsianer greifen am Mittwochmittag zu (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Super Micro Computer Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Super Micro Computer Inc
|43,39
|2,50%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht höher ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich mit Zuschlägen -- Wall Street schlussendtlich höher - Dow und S&P-500 in Rekordlaune -- Börsenhandel in Asien endet uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt pendelte um die Nulllinie, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt sich im Freitagshandel höher präsentierte. Die US-Börsen verbuchten am Freitag Gewinne. In Fernost waren die Anleger unentschlossen.