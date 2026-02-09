Super Micro Computer Aktie
09.02.2026 23:00:00
Super Micro Computer Stock: Why 123% Revenue Growth Isn't Enough of a Reason to Invest
Revenue growth isn't always a reason to invest in a company. While it can be impressive, it's important for investors to focus on other numbers beyond just the top line. A fast-growing business can have problems under the hood that make it a bad buy overall.Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI), commonly referred to as just Supermicro, has been experiencing tremendous growth in recent years as demand for its servers has been red hot due to continually strong demand for all things related to artificial intelligence (AI). The company recently reported its latest earnings numbers, which again showed impressive year-over-year sales growth. But despite the strong top-line numbers, here's why you shouldn't rush out to buy the tech stock.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
