Super Micro Computer Aktie
WKN DE: A0MKJF / ISIN: US86800U1043
|
20.03.2026 14:56:44
Super Micro Computer Stock Falls 26% Over US Indictment Against Associated Individuals
(RTTNews) - Stock of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) is falling around 26 percent on Friday morning trading after the company said that it was informed that the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York has unsealed an indictment against three individuals linked to the company over an alleged conspiracy to violate export-control laws.
The company's stock is currently trading at $22.69, down 26.21 percent or $8.09, over the previous close of $30.79 on the Nasdaq. It has traded between $21.85 and $62.36 in the past one year.
The company stated that it has placed the two employees on administrative leave and terminated its relationship with the contractor, effective immediately. Additionally, it emphasized that Super Micro Computer is not named as a defendant in the case.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Super Micro Computer Inc
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Super Micro Computer Inc
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen zum Wochenschluss auf Talfahrt -- ATX und DAX gehen deutlich schwächer ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich im Minus - Nikkei im Feiertag
Sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben vor dem Wochenende spürbar nach. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich ebenso mit Abschlägen. Die Börsen in Fernost gingen mit Verlusten in den Feierabend.