:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
29.01.2026 16:22:00
Super Micro Computer Stock Looked Like It Could Be a Good Buy, Until I Saw This Number
Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI), better known as Supermicro, has benefited from rising demand for its data center servers in recent years as the artificial intelligence (AI) trend has driven a massive buildout of cloud infrastructure. The company's growth has been impressive. Over its past four reported quarters, it has generated more than $21 billion in sales. Only a few years ago, it was bringing in less than $6 billion in annual revenue. Further, it looks poised for more growth as spending on AI hardware remains robust. Heading into this year, the tech stock looked like it might be an underrated option for AI investors to load up on, given its relatively modest size; its market cap is currently below $20 billion. But there's an important metric for investors to consider before deciding whether or not to invest in this company: its gross margin.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!