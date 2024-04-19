Diesen Monat bei Bitpanda: Zu Ehren des Bitcoin-Halving verlosen wir im April 2x einen halben Bitcoin. Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserem Gewinnspiel teil!-w-
19.04.2024 21:50:42

Super Micro Computer Stock Tanked Friday. Is It Time to Sell?

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) stock has been riding the artificial intelligence (AI) wave that Nvidia started. That makes sense to some extent. Super Micro provides the computer stacks for data centers that run the AI content powered by Nvidia's chips and software.But Super Micro stock plunged more than 20% today, as of late Friday afternoon trading. Even so, the stock has soared by more than 150% so far this year. So investors might be wondering whether it's time to take those profits, or if today's plunge means the stock is now a bargain.Today's stock drop may have occurred for an interesting reason. The company didn't provide investors any news -- that is, except for the news release that told investors that Super Micro would be reporting its fiscal 2024 third-quarter earnings on April 30. But what was interesting was that was the only news release.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

