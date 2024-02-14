14.02.2024 23:59:30

Super Micro Computer Surged Today -- Is It Too Late to Buy the Red-Hot Artificial Intelligence (AI) Growth Stock?

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) stock jumped again in Wednesday's trading. The company's share price closed out the daily session up 11.3%, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.On Tuesday, Barclays analysts published a note on Super Micro  (known as Supermicro) stock. The firm's analysts raised their one-year price target from $691 per share to $961 per share due to indications that artificial intelligence (AI) would continue to power strong demand for Supermicro's rack servers. Based on today's closing price, the new target from the Barclays analysts suggests additional potential upside of 9% for the stock. Additionally, it's likely that Supermicro stock got a boost from a bullish report on Nvidia stock from Susquehanna that was published today. In the Susquehanna note, analyst Christopher Rolland said that he expected Nvidia to record fourth-quarter revenue that beat the market's current targets thanks to AI-driven demand. With Supermicro also benefiting from surging AI-related related demand, good news for Nvidia could bode well for the server and storage company's own outlook. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Super Micro Computer Incmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Super Micro Computer Incmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Super Micro Computer Inc 967,80 3,84% Super Micro Computer Inc

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX starten freundlich -- Asiens Börsen in Grün
Am heimischen sowie am deutschen Aktienmarkt verzeichnen am Freitag Gewinne. Die Anleger in Asien greifen am Freitag zu.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap 