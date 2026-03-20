SEC Aktie
WKN DE: A2AN8G / ISIN: IT0005200453
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20.03.2026 20:45:58
Super Micro Has Now Faced SEC Probes, Accounting Scandals, and Smuggling Charges -- Can This AI Stock Survive in 2026?
Where there's smoke, there's fire -- Ancient proverb.The year has started off on a sour note for server specialist Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI), commonly called Supermicro. The company makes rack-scale servers packed with high-end artificial intelligence (AI) chips to accelerate AI processing. However, Supermicro is making headlines for another reason today.An indictment was unsealed on Thursday, alleging that three people with ties to Supermicro smuggled AI-centric servers to China in violation of U.S. export controls. The indictment charged that Yih-Shyan "Wally" Liaw, Ruei-Tsang "Steven" Chang, and Ting-Wei "Willy" Sun engaged in a conspiracy to use false documents and staged "dummy" servers to illegally ship billions of dollars' worth of servers and graphics processing units (GPUs) to China. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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