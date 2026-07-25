NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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25.07.2026 07:00:00
Super Micro Just Delivered Fantastic News to Nvidia Investors
Over the last couple of years, Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) has dealt with some notable headwinds that have affected perceptions around the company. Specifically, Super Micro delayed filing its annual report due to internal reviews of its accounting practices, and was also at the center of alleged export control violations.These events created a cloud of scrutiny around governance and operational reliability, even as the business rode broader tailwinds fueled by rising artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure spending from big tech. Super Micro's preliminary fourth-quarter 2026 update points to meaningful progress underscored by stronger profitability metrics and exceptional order momentum.Let's explore how the company's turnaround acts as a subtle catalyst for Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), and break down why smart investors should care.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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