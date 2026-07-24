Dell Technologies Aktie
WKN DE: A2N6WP / ISIN: US24703L2025
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24.07.2026 21:27:00
Super Micro Just Reported $60 Billion of New Orders -- Here's Why Smart Investors Should Buy Dell Stock Now
Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) recently issued a preliminary financial update for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 (period ended June 30). The results painted a mixed picture, with revenue expected to come in near the low end of guidance.Nevertheless, two other metrics -- a sharply higher gross margin and a record backlog in excess of $60 billion -- stand out as encouraging signals for the broader artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure market and, specifically, for Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL). Read on to learn why.Super Micro designs high-performance servers, storage systems, and rack-scale solutions optimized for AI data centers. The company is a major player in AI infrastructure as its platforms incorporate the latest GPU architectures, advanced liquid cooling, and high-density configurations. These systems help hyperscalers and cloud providers scale the massive compute clusters required for AI model training and inference. Super Micro competes with other server and systems vendors, most notably Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Lenovo.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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