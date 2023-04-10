Super-rich abandoning Norway at record rate as wealth tax rises slightly

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Flood moving abroad has come as a shock and is costing tens of millions in lost tax receiptsA record number of super-rich Norwegians are abandoning Norway for low-tax countries after the centre-left government increased wealth taxes to 1.1%.More than 30 Norwegian billionaires and multimillionaires left Norway in 2022, according to research by the newspaper Dagens Naeringsliv. This was more than the total number of super-rich people who left the country during the previous 13 years, it added. Even more super-rich individuals are expected to leave this year because of the increase in wealth tax in November, costing the government tens of millions in lost tax receipts. Continue reading...