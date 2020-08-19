Super Senior Athlete Author and Activist Bonnie Frankel Helps Others During These Uncertain Times Being a Positive Role Model and a True Hero and Releases Her New Book

TORRANCE, Calif., Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- What makes a hero? That is a very important question, with more than one answer. "A hero is someone who has given his or her life to something bigger than oneself." (Joseph Campbell) "A hero is somebody who voluntarily walks into the unknown". (Tom Hanks) "A hero is no braver than an ordinary person, but he or she is brave five minutes longer." (Ralph Waldo Emerson). All of these statements can easily be said about Bonnie Frankel, super athlete, author and activist who at 75-years old is still breaking the rules, while continuing to remain young in body, mind and spirit. She is truly a woman of inspiration who has accomplished much by doing the extraordinary.

While most seniors are huddled indoors during the Covid-19 pandemic and quarantine, Bonnie Frankel is leading the way. She is releasing her new book, Bonnie's Theory - Finding the Right Exercise, and is teaching and motivating people about how to remain positive, calm and healthy during these uncertain times.

No stranger to adversity, she is a true survivor. In 1993 Bonnie singlehandedly changed an NCAA (National Collegiate Athletic Association) rule, and was the oldest female to compete in a Division 1 collegiate sport, now known as "The Bonnie Rule". She had also faced breast cancer, divorce, a suicide attempt, hip replacement, and homelessness, but overcame it all by self-rehabilitation through exercise.

Crossing her path when she was an older student returning to college, was her running instructor Olympic champion Tommie Smith. He along with athlete John Carlos had raised their fists in a black power salute after winning the gold and bronze medals in the 1968 Olympics in the 200-meter run, reminiscent of today's Black Lives Matter movement. Tommie saw true talent in Bonnie, and recommended that she compete in track as he noticed her "fast feet". He became her mentor and coach, and told Bonnie that she would be "The George Foreman of running."

Later when she was 60, and after undergoing a hip replacement due to Sickle Cell Anemia (Bo Jackson's Disease), Bonnie had a chance introduction to meet John Carlos who was friends with Tommie Smith. He was so impressed with her ability and in her changing an NCAA rule that he decided to coach her to qualify for the Olympic trials in 2004.

Today with the Black Lives Matter movement in full swing, along with the Covid-19 crisis pandemic, and the presidential election right around the corner, Bonnie is no stranger to hard times, challenging personal difficulties, and triumphs.

Her latest project is to bring awareness to raise social security income so that current generations can live more comfortably in the world. This is especially important during these tough times when many people can't afford food, housing, or the cost of living. Recently, senators Schumer, Warren and Wyden have unveiled a plan to raise these benefits by $200 during Covid-19 through 2021.

According to Bonnie Frankel, "People can't survive by living off their social security benefits alone. They should be able to live comfortably without fearing poverty. The current system doesn't work. The cost of living has exceeded many people's ability to properly take care of themselves."

USA Today once wrote that if ever there were a made for TV movie, "The life and times of Bonnie Frankel" is it.

