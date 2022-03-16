Super Sustains Growth with Expansion to Southern California

Brings data-driven solution to homeowners across two of the largest, most tech-savvy US cities

SAN FRANCISCO , March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Super, an insurtech company that provides subscription care for the home, today announced its plans are now available across Southern California including Greater Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange County and the Inland Empire. Super is now available in seven of the ten largest cities in the country.

Taking the hassle and expense out of maintaining a home, a subscription from Super includes coverage for appliance and system breakdowns and access to routine maintenance services. Technology drives everything the company does to make caring for a home easier—from a mobile app to easily request and schedule services, maintaining a digital record of all the work done to a home, to a cashless transaction system that offers a seamless payment process and detects fraud.

"On average, homeowners spend thousands of dollars a year on home repairs and routine maintenance. Already living in one of the most expensive areas in the country, California homeowners don't want to have to worry about the unexpected costs of homeownership," said Jorey Ramer, co-Founder and CEO, Super. "Expanding to California allows us to reach tech-savvy homeowners with our data-driven solution to protect them from unexpected home repair and maintenance costs."

Strategic partnerships in the real estate industry continue to contribute to Super's growth. Brokers and agents—like Nicole Canole, Realtor and CEO of East+Ivy Homes —always seek ways to bring value to their clients. "If you want someone who is consistently going to deliver a high caliber of service, it's a no brainer," said Canole. Super offers a data-driven solution that addresses their clients' needs when it comes to maintaining their most valuable investment. To learn more about how to partner with Super as an agent or broker, visit hellosuper.com/realestate.

From general appliance repair to specialized services like carpet cleaning, Super has built a network of top-quality service providers in each of its local markets to help customers with their breakdown and maintenance needs. Many business owners in the home services industry—like Eddie Simmons, owner of E&S Plumbing —have found that working with Super has made it easier to expand their customer base. "Super made building my business a whole lot easier. You go out there and take care of the customers and, in turn, Super will take care of you," said Simmons. For more information on joining Super's network of service providers, visit hellosuper.com/servicer.

Super is also available across the largest metro areas in Arizona (Phoenix), Georgia (Atlanta), Illinois (Chicago), North Carolina (Charlotte, Durham, Greensboro, Raleigh, Winston-Salem), Texas (Austin, Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio), and Washington DC.

Super is a San Francisco-based insurtech company. Powered by a proprietary data platform and backed by leading investors, Super offers subscription-based care for your home. Partnering with the best local servicers to deliver quick and effective home repair and maintenance at a predictable cost, Super's vision is to make caring for a home carefree.

