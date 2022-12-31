|
Supercharge Your Passive Income in 2023 With These 2 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks
Many people set goals for the upcoming year. If earning more passive income is one of yours for 2023, then you're in luck. A couple of Fool.com contributors are recommending two dividend-paying stocks that can supercharge your passive income and put you on course to hit that goal in the coming year: W. P. Carey (NYSE: WPC) and AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC). These real estate investment trusts (REITs) offer big-time yields that generate healthy income streams. But that's not the only reason why they think these stocks are great buys for passive income in the new year. Matt DiLallo (W. P. Carey): Investing in W. P. Carey allows you to collect passive income from real estate without the headaches of being a landlord. The REIT owns a diversified portfolio of properties that it leases to companies across the warehouse, industrial, office, retail, and self-storage sectors. These properties produce steady rental income backed by triple net leases that require tenants to cover the costs of maintenance, real estate taxes, and building insurance. That business model enables W. P. Carey to pay an attractive dividend that currently yields 5.36%. That's more than three times the 1.7% dividend yield on an S&P 500 index fund. Continue reading
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
