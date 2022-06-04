Supercharge Your Retirement Account With This Powerful ETF

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

A great ETF can transform your retirement account. Most of the popular ETFs are fine investments that can deliver strong long-term returns and diversification, but not all funds are created equal. ETFs are designed for a wide range of strategies and niches, and some are suited perfectly for a 401(k) or IRA.When you get to retirement, your investment accounts should turn into income-generating machines that balance growth volatility. In the decades leading up to retirement, however, your retirement account should prioritize growth. Long time horizons allow investors to endure some volatility and ride out market cycles, because temporary downturns ultimately give way to long-term market growth. It's important to limit investment risk in retirement accounts, so it's best to avoid any portfolios that are too focused on speculative payoffs.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading