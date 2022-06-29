|
Supercharge Your Retirement Account With This Powerful ETF
Exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, can be a great way to add income and growth to a retirement portfolio without excessive reliance on any particular stock. However, too many retirees focus exclusively on the headline market indices like the S&P 500 and Nasdaq and don't allocate any of their capital to real estate.However, real estate investment trusts, or REITs, are not only a great income investment. They can add diversification, lower portfolio volatility, and offer excellent long-term growth potential. And that's why the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEMKT: VNQ) can be a great ETF to consider for your retirement portfolio.The Vanguard Real Estate ETF invests, as the name implies, in a portfolio of real estate stocks -- specifically, real estate investment trusts. At the end of May, the ETF owned 171 different REITs in its portfolio, including operators of residential, retail, industrial, healthcare, office, and other types of commercial real estate.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
