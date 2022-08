Supercharge Your Retirement Account With This Powerful ETF

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If you're like most investors, your ultimate investment goal is securing the best retirement possible. Most people also understand achieving this goal requires taking on the inherent risks of owning stocks. Bonds, real estate, and commodities are certainly capable of producing positive returns. They typically can't outgrow inflation for the long haul, though, whereas stocks can -- and do. Even a long-term holding in a simple index fund like the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEMKT: SPY) does the trick, only requiring someone to buy it and then hold onto it for years.What if, however, an S&P 500-based index fund wasn't your only viable indexing option, or even your highest-payoff prospect?As it turns out, it isn't. There's a distinctly different exchange-traded fund you may want to consider first. That's the iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEMKT: IJH).Continue reading