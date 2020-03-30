SuperCom Ships Coronavirus Quarantine Compliance Technology for Immediate Pilot

NEW YORK, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB), a global provider of secure solutions for the e-Government, Public Safety, HealthCare, and Finance sectors announced today that it has shipped equipment designated for an urgent Pilot of its Coronavirus (COVID-19) citizen quarantine compliance technology. The equipment is comprised of products in SuperCom's PureHealth technology suite to include the PureCare smartphone and PureTag ankle bracelet. In addition, the suite offers a web-based SAAS command and control center to monitor and manage quarantine compliance. The pilot will run in two operational modes: smartphone only for low-risk cases on a larger scale, and smartphone with ankle-bracelet for more sensitive cases.

These products are designed to assist government efforts in combating the spread of the virus through people location tracking and stay-at-home compliance rules being implemented around the globe. Reports from countries around the world demonstrate restriction of citizen movement is a consensus first step in combating the virus outbreak. SuperCom has a demonstrated commitment to secured boundaries projects which have been used to successfully identify, monitor and validate millions of people in over 30 countries across the globe in North America, Europe, Asia and South America.

SuperCom has recently received urgent inquiries for people tracking technology and containment solutions from governments globally including those from some of the potentially most impacted COVID-19 areas in the world. This urgent Pilot may be an additional important step towards the deployment of Supercom's technology to help fight the spread of the Coronavirus.

"As the Coronavirus continues to spread at an alarming rate, governments and healthcare agencies are urgently searching for tools that assist their efforts in fighting this pandemic. When it comes to secured boundaries enforcement, we at SuperCom are uniquely positioned for the challenge. It is what we live and breathe and central to our mission statement, and we are honored to use our expertise to help," commented Arie Trabelsi, President and CEO of SuperCom.

"World reports clearly demonstrate that governments are implementing various secured boundaries restrictions for their citizens. We are proven partners with governments around the globe having successfully delivered our proprietary identification, verification and tracking products for over 30 years. These are high profile projects, helping our clients leverage advanced technology to protect their nations. We recognize the importance that time has on containing COVID-19, the PureHealth platform is ready for deployment, and we are doing our best to help the global community fight this pandemic," concluded Arie Trabelsi, President and CEO of SuperCom.

PureHealth is a non-intrusive patient friendly suite that constantly tracks patient location; within buildings, vehicles and outside. PureHealth works within existing healthcare containment models for control and surveillance of patients with infectious disease. The solution can operate with a mobile phone standalone or with additional security and location accessories as needed. In addition to the PureCare smartphone and PureTag ankle bracelet, SuperCom offers a web based SAAS command and control center to manage the field based devices and compliance with program defined rules. This best-of-breed system includes a comprehensive set of innovative features, including smart phone integration, secure communication, advanced AI and security, anti-tamper mechanisms, fingerprint biometrics, voice communication and extended battery life.

About SuperCom

Since 1988, SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, throughout the world. Through its proprietary e-Government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure Multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, livestock monitoring, and building and access automation.

