SuperCom Ships Equipment for Two New Pilots in the Middle East of Its Coronavirus Quarantine Home Containment Solution

NEW YORK, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB), a global provider of secure solutions for the e-Government, Public Safety, HealthCare, and Finance sectors, announced today that it has shipped equipment for two new pilots in the Middle East of its COVID-19 citizen quarantine and containment tracking technology solution. This shipment follows the previous shipments of similar equipment for two other recently announced pilots.

The solution, which is comprised of a proprietary secure smartphone with an optional lightweight and waterproof ankle-bracelet, is designed to assist government efforts in combating the spread of the coronavirus through people location tracking and stay-at-home compliance rules being implemented around the globe. SuperCom has a demonstrated commitment to secured boundaries projects which have been used to successfully identify, monitor and validate credentials of tens of millions of people in many countries across the globe in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia and Latin America.

"We are continuing to see and pursue new opportunities related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Whether it is for coronavirus home quarantine tracking or for electronic offender tracking due to the release of prisoners, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to weigh on the supply-demand balance in our industry. It seems our potential government customers are looking to not only curb the current outbreaks their nations might be experiencing, but also proactively prepare for potential future waves and spreads of infectious diseases. This pandemic caught many nations by surprise and preventive planning, we believe, is important as well. We are proud to have opportunities to try help with both current outbreaks, and future ones," said Arie Trabelsi, President and CEO of SuperCom.

"We are still facing quite a challenge. The quantities of units in discussion, for numerous countries in parallel, is higher than we have seen before. We are in the process of increasing our manufacturing capabilities to allow production of higher quantities of units in short time frames while maintaining the quality and excellence of our products. Tracking locations of individuals accurately and securely is difficult. It takes years of experience and significant investment to master, especially when you're looking for a solution to function almost anywhere in the world. We have struck a compassionate balance between citizen comfort and convenience while providing government agencies with the safety and security features they need to confidently monitor those with location restrictions, such as home containment. Our technology is scalable, designed for rapid deployment and highly configurable for multiple risk levels and containment models. It has been deployed across the globe and proven successful in different environments and infrastructures," concluded Arie Trabelsi.

SuperCom's COVID-19 quarantine technology solution is comprised of products in SuperCom's PureHealth technology suite to include the PureCare smartphone and additional security accessories. The PureCare smartphone is easy to operate and carry, providing a familiar form factor for those requiring its use. The PureCare smartphone is infused with proprietary software that provides citizens with an easy to use interface that helps them understand their location restrictions and facilitates two way communication with healthcare or other monitoring agencies. PureCare accessories include the PureTag Bluetooth ankle bracelet. Weighing only 2 ounces, the PureTag ankle bracelet requires no charging, is ergonomic, hypoallergenic and provides an extra secure validation layer. PureMonitor, SuperCom's proprietary cloud based command and control software, receives all field device generated data and presents agencies with easily digestible and actionable intelligence.

For more information on this solution visit www.supercom.com/covid19

About SuperCom

Since 1988, SuperCom Ltd. ("SuperCom") has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, throughout the world. Through its proprietary e-Government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure Multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, livestock monitoring, and building and access automation.

SuperCom's website is http:// www.supercom.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). Statements preceded or followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "projects", "estimates", "plans", and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will", "should", "would", "may" and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. Forward-looking statements in this release also include statements about business and economic trends. Investors should also consider the areas of risk described under the heading "Forward Looking Statements" and those factors captioned as "Risk Factors" in SuperCom's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 and its other periodic reports under the Exchange Act or in connection with any forward-looking statements that may be made by SuperCom. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements arising from the annual audit by management and SuperCom's independent auditors. SuperCom undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

