|
10.06.2022 14:10:05
Superdry plc : Changes in role, functions and responsibilities of directors
2:10 PM: (SDRY) Changes in role, functions and responsibilities of directors
Nachrichten zu Superdry PLCmehr Nachrichten
|
10.06.22
|Superdry plc: Changes in role, functions and responsibilities of directors (EQS Group)
|
10.06.22
|Superdry plc: Directorate change (EQS Group)
|
10.06.22
|Superdry plc : Changes in role, functions and responsibilities of directors (Investegate)
|
09.06.22
|Directors’ Deals: Superdry chief bets on ‘premium’ turnround (Financial Times)
|
09.06.22
|
01.06.22
|Superdry plc: Holdings in Company (EQS Group)
|
31.05.22
|Key Words: BTS meets President Biden to discuss surge of anti-Asian hate crimes: ‘We are devastated’ (MarketWatch)
|
31.05.22
|Superdry plc: Total Voting Rights (EQS Group)