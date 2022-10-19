Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
19.10.2022 15:15:57

Superdry plc: ACS-Annual Financial Report

Superdry plc (SDRY)
Superdry plc: ACS-Annual Financial Report

19-Oct-2022 / 14:15 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SuperdryPlc

 

(Superdry or the Company)

 

19 October 2022

 

 

Annual Report and Accounts

 

Superdry announces that its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 April 2022 are available on the Companys website (corporate.superdry.com).

 

In compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.1, these documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and are available for inspection - they can be accessed using the link below.

 

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

 

 

 

 

 

For further information:

 

 

Superdry Plc

 

Ruth Daniels

Company Secretary

+44 (0) 1242 586643

 
ISIN: GB00B60BD277
Category Code: ACS
TIDM: SDRY
LEI Code: 213800GAQMT2WL7BW361
OAM Categories: 1.1. Annual financial and audit reports
Sequence No.: 195549
EQS News ID: 1467313

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1467313&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Superdry PLCmehr Nachrichten