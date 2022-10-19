|
19.10.2022 15:15:57
Superdry plc: ACS-Annual Financial Report
|
Superdry plc (SDRY)
SuperdryPlc
(Superdry or the Company)
19 October 2022
Annual Report and Accounts
Superdry announces that its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 April 2022 are available on the Companys website (corporate.superdry.com).
In compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.1, these documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and are available for inspection - they can be accessed using the link below.
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
|ISIN:
|GB00B60BD277
|Category Code:
|ACS
|TIDM:
|SDRY
|LEI Code:
|213800GAQMT2WL7BW361
|OAM Categories:
|1.1. Annual financial and audit reports
|Sequence No.:
|195549
|EQS News ID:
|1467313
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Superdry PLCmehr Nachrichten
|
15:15
|Superdry plc: ACS-Annual Financial Report (EQS Group)
|
17.10.22
|Superdry plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding* (EQS Group)
|
14.10.22
|Investors’ Chronicle: YouGov, Sanderson Design, Superdry (Financial Times)
|
14.10.22
|Superdry plc: HOL-Holding(s) in Company* (EQS Group)
|
14.10.22
|Superdry plc: HOL-Holding(s) in Company* (EQS Group)
|
14.10.22
|Superdry plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding* (EQS Group)
|
14.10.22
|Superdry plc : HOL-Holding(s) in Company* (Investegate)
|
14.10.22
|Superdry plc : DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding* (Investegate)