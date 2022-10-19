Superdry plc: ACS-Annual Financial Report

SuperdryPlc

(Superdry or the Company)

19 October 2022

Annual Report and Accounts

Superdry announces that its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 April 2022 are available on the Companys website (corporate.superdry.com).

In compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.1, these documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and are available for inspection - they can be accessed using the link below.

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism