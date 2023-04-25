Superdry plc: Amended Financing Agreement

25.04.2023 08:00:06

Superdry plc (SDRY)
25-Apr-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014, WHICH FORMS PART OF UK LAW BY VIRTUE OF THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018.

 

25 April 2023

(Superdry or the Company)

 

Further to the Companys announcement on 14 April 2023, Superdry today announces the agreement of amendments to its financing facility, pursuant to which its lender, Bantry Bay, has agreed to increase the borrowing availability level under its asset-backed facility until completion of the previously announced sale of the APAC business.

The Company currently has in place an asset-backed loan of up to £80m. The borrowing availability levels under the asset-backed facility is determined by the Companys asset base, which is currently reduced on account of a seasonal low in the Companys working capital cycle, alongside the previously reported weaker performance of the Wholesale division. As at close of business 24 April, the Companys net debt position is circa £26m.

 

On publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, the inside information contained herein is now considered to be in the public domain. The person responsible for arranging this announcement on behalf of Superdry Plc is Shaun Wills, Chief Financial Officer.


