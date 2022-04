Superdry plc (SDRY)

Superdry plc: Appointment of Corporate Broker



31-March-2022 / 11:00 GMT/BST

SuperdryPlc ('Superdry' or the 'Company) 31 March 2022 Appointment of Corporate Broker Superdry today announces the appointment of Liberum Capital Limited as joint corporate broker, alongside Peel Hunt LLP, effective as of 1 April 2022. For further information: Superdry Plc Ruth Daniels, Company Secretary +44 (0) 1242 586643 Peel Hunt LLP George Sellar Michael Burke +44 (0) 2074 188900 Liberum Capital Limited John Fishley +44 (0) 2031 002000