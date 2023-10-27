Superdry plc: Block Listing Application

27.10.2023 08:00:19

Superdry plc (SDRY)
27 October 2023

 

Superdry PLC

(“Superdry” or the “Company”)

 

 

Block Listing Application

 

The Company announces that application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority (“FCA”) and the London Stock Exchange ("LSE") for the listing of 700,000 ordinary shares of 5 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") to trade on the LSE and to be admitted to the Official List of the FCA. 

 

These Ordinary Shares are being reserved under an extension to an existing block listing and will be issued on exercise of share options granted under the Superdry Performance Share Plan.

 

It is expected that admission of these Ordinary Shares will become effective on 31 October 2023.  These Ordinary Shares will rank, pari passu, with the existing Ordinary Shares in issue and will be allotted from time to time in accordance with the exercise of options under the Superdry Performance Share Plan

 

For further information, contact:

Superdry Plc

Jennifer Richardson, Company Secretary                                              Tel: +44(0) 1242 586643

 


