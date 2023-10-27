|
27.10.2023 08:00:19
Superdry plc: Block Listing Application
|
Superdry plc (SDRY)
27 October 2023
Superdry PLC
(“Superdry” or the “Company”)
Block Listing Application
The Company announces that application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority (“FCA”) and the London Stock Exchange ("LSE") for the listing of 700,000 ordinary shares of 5 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") to trade on the LSE and to be admitted to the Official List of the FCA.
These Ordinary Shares are being reserved under an extension to an existing block listing and will be issued on exercise of share options granted under the Superdry Performance Share Plan.
It is expected that admission of these Ordinary Shares will become effective on 31 October 2023. These Ordinary Shares will rank, pari passu, with the existing Ordinary Shares in issue and will be allotted from time to time in accordance with the exercise of options under the Superdry Performance Share Plan
For further information, contact:
Superdry Plc
Jennifer Richardson, Company Secretary Tel: +44(0) 1242 586643
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00B60BD277
|Category Code:
|MSCM
|TIDM:
|SDRY
|LEI Code:
|213800GAQMT2WL7BW361
|Sequence No.:
|280845
|EQS News ID:
|1758337
|
