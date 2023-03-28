28.03.2023 11:00:05

Superdry plc: BLR-Block listing Interim Review*

Superdry plc (SDRY)
28-March-2023 / 10:00 GMT/BST

SuperdryPlc

 

 

Block listing Interim Review

 

28 March 2023

 

Name of Applicant

Superdry plc

Name of Schemes
  1. Superdry Performance Share Plan

Superdry Share Save Scheme

 

  1. Superdry Share Option Plan

Superdry Share Incentive Plan

 

Period of Return

24/09/2022 to 24/03/2023

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

A.  922,819

B.  379,245

Plus:  The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

A.  Nil

B.  Nil

Less:  Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

A.  Nil

B.  32,711

Equals:  Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

A.  922,819

B.  346,534

 

 

 

Ruth Daniels

General Counsel and Company Secretary

 

+44 (0) 1242 578376

 


ISIN: GB00B60BD277
Category Code: BLR
TIDM: SDRY
LEI Code: 213800GAQMT2WL7BW361
Sequence No.: 232896
EQS News ID: 1593475

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

