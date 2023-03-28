Superdry plc (SDRY)

Superdry plc: BLR-Block listing Interim Review*



28-March-2023 / 10:00 GMT/BST



SuperdryPlc Block listing Interim Review 28 March 2023 Name of Applicant Superdry plc Name of Schemes Superdry Performance Share Plan Superdry Share Save Scheme Superdry Share Option Plan Superdry Share Incentive Plan Period of Return 24/09/2022 to 24/03/2023 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: A. 922,819 B. 379,245 Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): A. Nil B. Nil Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): A. Nil B. 32,711 Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: A. 922,819 B. 346,534 Ruth Daniels General Counsel and Company Secretary +44 (0) 1242 578376

