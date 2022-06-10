Superdry plc: Changes in role, functions and responsibilities of directors

10.06.2022 15:10:05

Superdry plc (SDRY)
SuperdryPlc

 

(Superdry or the Company)

10 June 2022

 

Changes in role, functions and responsibilities of directors

 

Superdry announces that Peter Sjölander, Chair of the Board, has stepped down as Chair of the Nomination Committee and that Helen Weir, Senior Independent Director, has been appointed Chair of the Nomination Committee with effect from 9 June 2022.

 

This announcement is made in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.11(3).

 

 

 

 

Superdry Plc

 

Ruth Daniels

Company Secretary

+44 (0) 1242 586643

 
