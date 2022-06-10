|
10.06.2022 15:10:05
Superdry plc: Changes in role, functions and responsibilities of directors
|
Superdry plc (SDRY)
SuperdryPlc
(Superdry or the Company)
10 June 2022
Changes in role, functions and responsibilities of directors
Superdry announces that Peter Sjölander, Chair of the Board, has stepped down as Chair of the Nomination Committee and that Helen Weir, Senior Independent Director, has been appointed Chair of the Nomination Committee with effect from 9 June 2022.
This announcement is made in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.11(3).
|ISIN:
|GB00B60BD277
|Category Code:
|BOA
|TIDM:
|SDRY
|LEI Code:
|213800GAQMT2WL7BW361
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|167621
|EQS News ID:
|1373205
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
