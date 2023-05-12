Superdry plc: CIR-Circ re. Publication of Circular and Notice of General Meeting

12 May 2023

Superdry PLC

(Superdry or the Company)

Publication of Circular and Notice of General Meeting

On 22 March 2023, Superdry announced that it had entered into an agreement to dispose of its intellectual property (IP) assets in certain countries within the Asia Pacific (APAC) region for $50 million USD (£34 million net of transaction costs and taxation) (the Transaction).

The Company is pleased to announce that a circular regarding the Transaction (the Circular) has been published today, having received approval from the Financial Conduct Authority (the FCA). The Circular will be sent to the Company's shareholders (other than those who have elected for notification by electronic communication only) shortly.

The Transaction constitutes a Class 1 transaction for Superdry under the FCAs Listing Rules and completion of the Transaction (Completion) is conditional upon, among other things, the approval of Superdrys shareholders at a general meeting of the Company. Accordingly, the Circular contains a notice convening a general meeting of the Company which is to be held at Unit 60, The Runnings, Cheltenham GL51 9NW on 30 May 2023 at 10 a.m. (the General Meeting) at which an ordinary resolution will be proposed for Superdrys shareholders to approve the Transaction.

The Circular also contains information about a proposed amendment to the articles of association of the Company to remove certain borrowing restrictions of the Company (the Articles Change). The Articles Change is subject to the approval of the Companys shareholders by way of special resolution, which will be put to shareholders at the General Meeting.

The Board considers the Transaction (and the resolution to approve the Transaction) to be in the best interests of Superdry and its shareholders as a whole and unanimously recommends that shareholders vote in favour of the resolutions. The Company has received irrevocable undertakings from each of the Directors who are shareholders to vote in favour of the resolutions in respect of their own beneficial holdings, amounting to, in aggregate, 25,046,896 Ordinary Shares and representing approximately 25.58 per cent. of the total issued share capital of the Company.

Voting by proxy

The Directors of Superdry strongly recommend that shareholders vote by proxy as soon as possible and to appoint the Chair of the General Meeting as their proxy. Further information as to how to vote by proxy can be found in the Notice of General Meeting.

If you have any questions about the Circular, the General Meeting or about the completion and return of the Form of Proxy, please call the Computershare shareholder helpline between 8.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m. (London (UK) time) Monday to Friday (except public holidays in England and Wales) on 0370 889 3102 or on +44 (0370) 889 3102 from outside the UK. Please note that calls may be monitored and/or recorded and the helpline cannot provide financial, legal or tax advice or advice on the merits of the Proposed Disposal.

General

The Board expects that, subject to the satisfaction of the conditions precedent to the Transaction, Closing will occur on 30 May 2023.

A copy of the Circular will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and the Circular will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. In addition, a copy of the Circular will be available for inspection on the Company's website at https://corporate.superdry.com/investors/ from the date of this announcement up to and including the date of the General Meeting and for the duration of the General Meeting.

For further information, please contact:

The person responsible for releasing this Announcement is Shaun Wills, Chief Financial Officer of Superdry.

